Bulky Bae: To Put It Bluntly, Women Want Weight Gaining Wiz Khalifa To ‘Rolling Papers’ Pound Them To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Women Are Reacting To Wiz Khalifa’s Weight Gain

In case you hadn’t noticed, Wiz Khalifa’s been going to the gym to bulk up his usually slim stoner frame, and it’s clearly working.

Earlier this week Wiz went to the Met Gala dressed in a Backwood brown suit that while off trend for the night’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, successfully showed off his bulked up body.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The look and Wiz’s weight gain now has women wanting “Zaddy” Wiz to ganja grind them during some Raw Cone coitus.

We see those gains Wiz!

Go to sleep stoned wakin up days later 🐉

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

More on the flip.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Celebrity Body Parts, Did You Know, For the Ladies

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus