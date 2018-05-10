Bulky Bae: To Put It Bluntly, Women Want Weight Gaining Wiz Khalifa To ‘Rolling Papers’ Pound Them To Smithereens

Women Are Reacting To Wiz Khalifa’s Weight Gain

In case you hadn’t noticed, Wiz Khalifa’s been going to the gym to bulk up his usually slim stoner frame, and it’s clearly working.

Earlier this week Wiz went to the Met Gala dressed in a Backwood brown suit that while off trend for the night’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, successfully showed off his bulked up body.

The look and Wiz’s weight gain now has women wanting “Zaddy” Wiz to ganja grind them during some Raw Cone coitus.

Wiz Khalifa looks daddy asf 🤤 https://t.co/D6RDwy5jaN — La'Venda (@lavvvvv_) May 8, 2018

Wiz Khalifa been looking like a whole meal since he gained some weight 😋#MetGala — Créme de la Créme💛 (@I_Am_Jewels) May 8, 2018

We see those gains Wiz!

More on the flip.