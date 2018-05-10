Tristan Thompson Talks Baby True And Forgotten Son Prince In First Interview Since Khloe Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson Speaks On Fathering True And Prince

Tristan Thompson is quite the busybody these days, in the middle of playoff season dribbling basketballs and juggling women, not to mention being a daddy to TWO kids under the age of 18 months. However, he took a second to talk about what Daddy duty is like with fellow ballers Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

While appearing on the “Road Trippin'” Podcast with RJ & Channing, Tristan addressed what it’s like being a father of two and he sounds just a little…disinterested?

“Prince is getting big, jumping on a little trampoline. And baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, sh*ttin’. That’s all they do. That’s all they do.”

Well…that is kind of all they do, at least from the outside looking in. Anywho, when the hosts asked if he felt a difference in fathering a baby boy versus a baby girl, he noted that he’s much softer on his little lady.

“Yeah, I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying.’ But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

But is he done with his impregnate n’ dash routine? Tristan says he definitely plans on making more mini-Thompsons in the coming years…though no word on if he plans to make these future kids with Khloe.

“Naw, I’m gonna keep going. I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”

You can take a listen to the full podcast here:

Getty