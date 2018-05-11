We (Kinda) See It, Kylie: A Gallery Of Times Travis Scott Looked Semi Snackable
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19
❯
❮
Travis Scott’s Sexiest Photos
Okay, so let’s be clear. While Travis Scott might not set your La Flame on fire, he’s clearly attractive to some women in Hollywood.
Travis, who welcomed Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner in February, is clearly the object of her Kardashian klan affection.
Before that, he was quietly coupled up with Rihanna in 2015.
Remember all those TravRih sightings???
Not only that, there are women on Twitter who say Stormi Webster’s father gives them “Goosebumps” and clearly think he’s bae of the day worthy.
Do you see it?
Hit the flip for photos of Kylie’s current/Rihanna’s ex looking (semi-sorta kinda) snackable.
Continue Slideshow