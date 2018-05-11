We (Kinda) See It, Kylie: A Gallery Of Times Travis Scott Looked Semi Snackable

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 19

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Bae of the day?

Travis Scott’s Sexiest Photos

Okay, so let’s be clear. While Travis Scott might not set your La Flame on fire, he’s clearly attractive to some women in Hollywood.

Travis, who welcomed Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner in February, is clearly the object of her Kardashian klan affection.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Before that, he was quietly coupled up with Rihanna in 2015.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue

Remember all those TravRih sightings???

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Not only that, there are women on Twitter who say Stormi Webster’s father gives them “Goosebumps” and clearly think he’s bae of the day worthy.

Do you see it?

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Hit the flip for photos of Kylie’s current/Rihanna’s ex looking (semi-sorta kinda) snackable.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ksubi x la flame soon to reach @nabildo

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

🌏

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

    Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    🌏

    A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

    Scott Dudelson/WireImage

    A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

    A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

    Dud ,

    A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

    Roger Kisby/Getty Images

    🔒 In See ya later

    A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

