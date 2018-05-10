BFFs For Real: Young Thug Reveals He And Future Have Each Other’s Names Tattooed On Their Bodies

Future And Young Thug Get Their Names Tattooed On Each Other

Future and Young Thug have long been known to be trappy besties…but none of us knew quite how deep their friendship ran until now.

The dread-headed, tatted-up duo have SO much in common, in fact, that the two chose to commemorate their connection with tattoos of each other’s names. Although Future is no stranger to folks getting his name tatted on them so he knows it’s real…this seems to be a different circumstance since he’s supposedly reciprocated the sentiment.

While doing a sit-down interview with Spotify about his IG posts, Young Thug — who now goes by “Sex,” by the way — revealed that he and Nayvadius are a forever thing, for real.

“Man, me and this n***a got each other’s names tatted on us. That’s how we feel. It’s forever,”

Well, then. That is some strong friendship right there…

Getty/Instagram