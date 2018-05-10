BlackInkCrew: Donna And Alex’s Homewrecking Hookup Is A Relationship And Everyone Is Confused As Hell

Donna Has Moved On

Two weeks ago, the whole world saw Donna getting her back blown out in a bathroom stall by Alex while she was in a relationship with Moe. Now that whole thing is over and Donna is single. Or, was, single. Because within the course of a single episode, she went from heartbroken to single to now with the same Alex that used her lower back as a weed plate.

Twitter is confused and cracking all the jokes.

Donna has been single, homeless, taken, crying, roommate, jobless, Friend less, 4567 wigs, pregnant, fighting, happy, miscarriage, sad, crying, crazy, single again, sex tap, now kissing the new guy all in one SEASON! Damn. #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/LoMXzmLeuA — Cancel Don't Be Tardy! (@LOV3JONES31) May 10, 2018

