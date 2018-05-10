#BlackInkCrew: Donna And Alex’s Homewrecking Hookup Is A Relationship And Everyone Is Confused As Hell
- By Bossip Staff
Donna Has Moved On
Two weeks ago, the whole world saw Donna getting her back blown out in a bathroom stall by Alex while she was in a relationship with Moe. Now that whole thing is over and Donna is single. Or, was, single. Because within the course of a single episode, she went from heartbroken to single to now with the same Alex that used her lower back as a weed plate.
Twitter is confused and cracking all the jokes.
