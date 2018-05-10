Precious Positivity: Alexis Skyy Finally Brings Healthy Baby Lay Lay Home After 5 Months

Alexis Skyy Brings Healthy Alaiya Home From The Hospital

Alexis Skyy must be overjoyed! Since January her precious bundle has been staying in the hospital after being born 4 months premature. Thankfully she’s gotten all the care and love she’s needed to finally come home this week. Alexis turned on her instagram live to record the moment caretakers told her Lay Lay was clear to go home with mommy.

So sweet. Alexis has already prepared for this day, moving into a new condo, getting her baby girl’s room ready and staying on the move. Congratulations to her. We wonder if papa Fetty Wap has gotten the great news?

The mommy also recently changed up her hair color, are you feeling it? Hit the flip yo see.