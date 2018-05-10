Welp: Fake Ghetto Toddler ‘Lil Tay’ Just Got Her Mommy FIRED For Acting Rich With Other People’s Money On The Internet

Lil Tay’s Mom Gets Fired For Her Antics

Internet travesty sensation Lil Tay makes her social media account followers grow by posting videos of herself counting money, “driving” foreign cars, and talking about “broke ass ni**as. She’s 9. Welp, her faux-ghetto antics just got her mommy let go from her day job. Her enabler was using money and property from clients at work, so that her preteen could flourish on the the net.

Reportedly this brat’s mom is a Vancouver, Canada property agent who has appeared in videos with her controversial Asian child and Daily Hive, a Canadian media outlet, is reporting she was fired by her agency. Daily Hive reached out to Tian’s real estate agency and confirmed that she has been let go by the company. Tay’s mom was standing by while she cursed in a freestyle with Chief Keef here:

Tian’s former employer stated:

“When we found out about this activity last week we had to dismiss her,” Jim Lew, director of business development for Pacific Place Group, told Daily Hive via email. Allegedly, Tian used the penthouses and exoctic cars of clients to add to Lil Tay’s aesthetic.

Hmm, we wonder where she’s going to get her wads of cash now???