WhitePeopleRetreat.Com: Mac Miller Is No Longer Smashing Ariana Grande’s 4 Octave Cakes To Smithereens

Image via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Break Up

It’s a wrap for Ariana Grande and Mac Miller and most people probably couldn’t care less.

According to TMZ, the musical couple have called it quits, but, as always, “will remain great friends”.

The excuse for the breakup is both artists intense work schedules, although we have no idea what either of them are so busy doing because neither of them have new projects to promote.

It’s said that Grande has an album coming out in July. No telling when Mac is dropping new tunes.

Ah well. C’est la vie.