SMH: DJ Mustard Sued After Allegedly Pocketing $50K For A Gig He Never Made It To

DJ Mustard Sued For Alleged No-Show Gig

It looks like DJ Mustard may have pocketed $50,000 without ever showing up to the Australian festival that hired him–well, that’s what the company suing him is claiming as they plead to get their money back.

According to reports from TMZ, popular hip-hop producer Dijon McFarlane is being sued by Noque Touring, which claims it hired Mustard to perform at Jumanji Festival back in March.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Noque says that it wired DJ Mustard his fee and arranged for airfare, hotel and transportation — but after all of that, the producer ended up being a complete no-show. According to the suit, on the day he was meant to perform, McFarlane tweeted, “the business behind this show wasn’t handled properly in time for me to make it there.”

After this whole alleged ordeal, Noque is suing him for degrading the company’s good name, and in an effort to get back the money, plus damages.

As of right now, DJ Mustard has not commented on the situation.