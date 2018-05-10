Aunt Of Black Woman Killed In LAPD Custody Throws Her Ashes On Chief Charlie Beck! [Video]

(LA PUBLIC ACCESS)

Two years ago Wakiesha Wilson died while being held in Los Angeles County jail and her death was ruled a suicide, but her family thinks things should’ve been different. This story is similar to Sandra Bland’s.

Wilson while being inducted into jail told staff she had mental problems, but they still placed her into general population. The family has a lawsuit going against the city for upwards of $30 million.

