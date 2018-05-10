Stay Woke, Colonizers Creepin’: Scary-Azz Soup Cookie Calls Cops On Black Yale Student Taking A Nap

Image via Facebook/Getty

Cops Called On Black Graduate Student For Sleeping

So, now we’re a threat…while we sleep?

According to NYDailyNews, some WASP-y jar of Miracle Whip called the cops on a sista, Lolade Siyonbola, who is a paid graduate student at the prestigious Yale University all because she fell asleep in the Hall of Graduate Studies.

Ya know, where graduate students study?

When the cops arrived they questioned Lolade for at least 15 minutes where she had to show her ID AND open the door of her dorm room to prove that she was indeed a student at the prestigious Yale University.

Said Lolade to the cops:

“I really don’t know if there’s a justification for you actually being in the building,” she said. “I deserve to be here. I pay tuition like everybody else. I’m not going to justify my existence here.”

Eat a d***, Sarah Braasch.

This s#!t is infuriating. The audacity of this homely ho to be so smug and condescending. Then they wonder why we side-eye white people.

