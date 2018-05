tWitch Not With The Ishts

Superstar dance couple tWitch and Allison hire David to throw their baby shower. But when tWitch freaks out about impending fatherhood, and Ryan clashes with David’s team, will they be able to deliver?

DAVID TUTERA’S CELEBRATIONS’ – “tWitch and Allison” – Airs Friday, May 11th at 10PM ET/PT on WeTV