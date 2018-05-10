Bad News Breezy: Jane Doe Claims Chris Brown’s Friends Forced Her Into Sex And Eating Bloody Box At Drug Fueled Party

This is all bad… Chris Brown is being sued by a woman who claims she was raped at his house by one of his friends, and forced to perform oral on another woman who was menstruating during a February 2017 party where Breezy gave guests yayo, molly and weed.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim, who is suing as Jane Doe, says an unnamed female friend of Chris’ forced her and a few other women into a bedroom, and blocked the door with a couch. She says her phone had been taken away earlier in the night, and Brown’s friend forced women to hook up with Chris and another man, named Lowell Grissom.

Doe says she tried to leave, but Chris’ female friend grabbed her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom. Doe says the female friend then pushed her down on the bed and “literally sat on [her] face, using her legs to pin [her] down while forcing [her] to perform oral sex on her.”

Doe says she realized the woman was menstruating after she went to the restroom and saw her face covered in blood. She says while she was showering, Grissom entered the restroom and she tried to leave, but he pushed her on the bed and raped her.

According to the suit, Grissom later held her against a washing machine, and raped her again. She says she went to a rape treatment center and reported it to police.