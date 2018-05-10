Real Second Chances: #BlackInkCrew’s Sky’s Relationship With Her Son Is Pure Joy Melting Internet Hearts

Sky and Dessalines Pure Relationship Melted Twitter

If you’ve been paying attention to the ups and downs of Sky’s relationship with her sons on Black Ink, you know that she’s come a loooong way. Sky went from not even knowing where to start fixing her wrongs to now regularly seeing her younger son Dessalines.

She recently splurged on his prom and made sure she was there in Texas to see him off.

Anything For You….😍🌎 #Prom2018 A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on Apr 27, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

She and her oldest son still have some healing to do, sure. But last night, Sky displayed pure joy and love and it was reciprocated back to her. Twitter was melting after Des told her he was proud of her.