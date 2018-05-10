Moving With Purpose: Meek Mill Discusses His Opioid Addiction, Prison Reform And Nicki Minaj On The Breakfast Club [Video]
Image via Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Meek Mill Breakfast Club Interview
Meek Mill is back on the bricks and can finally make his voice heard again. In his latest interview with The Breakfast Club, Meek talks everything from his time prison, justice reform, his opioid addiction and even his conversations with Nicki Minaj.
