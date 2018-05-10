Shad “Bow Wow” Moss Shows Off His Bangin’ Girl Twerking Her Azz In A TIGHT Dress [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Shad girl, Kiyomi Leslie, has got booty for days and is pretty as hell. Better keep her close, Bow Weezy!

