Shad “Bow Wow” Moss Shows Off His Bangin’ Girl Twerking Her Azz In A TIGHT Dress [Video]

“ When you tryna let em know you ain’t lost it…&& he try to hide all dat 🍑” 😂🤫😬👑 #kiyomileslie #lookbackqueen #havefunwithit #theyumyumsauce #yummysworld #YummyYomi

A post shared by 👑 Urban Legend 👑 (@kiyomileslie) on May 9, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT