For The Freaky Fentys: Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Will Include Bad Gal Bras, Garters & Handcuffs

Prices Released For Rihanna’s Lingerie Line

Rihanna’s new lingerie line is dropping May 11 and more details are dropping about the (affordable) line of sexy skivvies.

RihRih herself recently chatted with VOGUE about Fenty X Savage and told them that the line will include drawls, garters and even handcuffs for women to “own their beauty.”

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna tells Vogue. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”

According to VOGUE, the line will include bras ranging in sizes 32A all the way to 44DD with prices ranging from $14.50 to $34. Her corsets, rompers, jumpsuits, and robes range in price from $69 to $99 and the Savage x Fenty handcuffs are priced from $18 to $29.

Are you ready to be a bad gal in your Fenty X Savage lingerie?

