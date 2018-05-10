Juelz Santana Pleads Not Guilty To Bringing A Loaded Gun To Airport (Exclusive Details)

Dip Set Rapper In Court Thursday After Airport Gun Bust

Juelz Santana has pled not guilty to weapons charges stemming from his airport gun bust back in March.

The rapper, 36, was in Newark Federal Court Thursday where he was formally arraigned on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and another charge of trying to bring a weapon onto an aircraft. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Santana did not speak at the hearing other than to confirm his plea to Judge Stanley R. Chesler.

Also at the hearing, the feds handed over all of the evidence they have that they believe proves that Santana brought the gun to Newark Airport in New Jersey.

The Harlem rapper’s family – including longtime girlfriend Kimbella – sat together in the back of the court for the hearing.

Santana has remained under house arrest since last month after TSA agents said they discovered a loaded .38 caliber gun and opiates in his luggage as he prepared to travel to California for a performance.

Outside court, Santan’s lawyer Brian Neary told us that Santana, whose real name is Laron James, hopes that things work out in his favor.

“He’s doing fine, he’s abiding by all the regulations of pretrial and he’s hopeful and praying for the best result.”