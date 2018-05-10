Exclusive: Emily B. Supports Fabolous As He Appears In Court For Knocking Her Teeth Out

Fabolous Makes First Court Appearance For Allegedly Punching & Threatening Emily B.

Emily B. accused her on/off partner Fabolous of pummeling her and threatening her life last March – but that didn’t stop her from supporting the father of her sons as he made his first court appearance stemming from the alleged incident.

Both Fab and Emily B. were in Bergen County Superior Court Thursday for an early disposition hearing, where defendants come face to face with prosecutors for the first time and mull possible plea deals. Instead, Fabolous – whose real name is John Jackson – waived the appearance, and is due back next month.

Before the hearing, Fabulous, dressed in black jeans, a black t-shirt and black jacket, and Emily, dressed in jeans, a blouse, and perspex heels, sat together in the back of the courtroom and waited for him to be called. They later left the court together.

Emily B. and Fabolous’ show of togetherness comes after Emily herself asked the courts to dismiss a separate domestic violence case involving the “Throw It In The Bag” rapper, as well as a restraining order, Fab’s lawyer Brian Neary told us.

“There’s no restraining order on that case,” Neary said. “That was accomplished several weeks ago, and that was dismissed by Emily.”

Neary said there weren’t any plea deals in play, but Fab is now due back in court in June for a “pre-trial intervention” hearing, where first-time offenders may be able to get a plea instead of court, a court clerk confirmed to BOSSIP.

Last month, police arrested Fabolous, 40, whose real name is John Jackson, after Emily B. complained that he’d been threatening her and punched her several times, injuring her mouth so badly that her two front teeth had to be medically removed, according to the complaint and summons. Fab is facing charges of making terroristic threats and aggravated assault.