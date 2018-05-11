Problematic Panty Melter Jeremy Meeks Covers 26 Magazine’s ‘Finally Spring’ Issue

For your viewing pleasure….

Jeremy Meeks Covers 26 Magazine

Fine azz felon bae Jeremy Meeks is covering the latest issue of 26 Magazine. The blue-eyed panty melter who’s expecting a baby with Top Shop heiress Chloe Green is covering the mag’s ‘Finally Spring’ Issue.

Meeks isn’t the only covering the spring issue, actor Adam Rodriguez also has a cover.

Are your pannies melted yet???

Hit the flip for behind the scenes videos from the shoot.

Photo Credit: 26 Magazine