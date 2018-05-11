Problematic Panty Melter Jeremy Meeks Covers 26 Magazine’s ‘Finally Spring’ Issue
- By Bossip Staff
Fine azz felon bae Jeremy Meeks is covering the latest issue of 26 Magazine. The blue-eyed panty melter who’s expecting a baby with Top Shop heiress Chloe Green is covering the mag’s ‘Finally Spring’ Issue.
Meeks isn’t the only covering the spring issue, actor Adam Rodriguez also has a cover.
Are your pannies melted yet???
Hit the flip for behind the scenes videos from the shoot.
Photo Credit: 26 Magazine