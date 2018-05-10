Slimmy Trimmy Files: Loni Love Says She REALLY Dropped 30 Pounds Simply By Doing This

Go girl!

Loni Love Reveals Weight Loss

Our favorite loquacious auntie, Loni Love recently revealed that she’s 30 pounds slimmer. The “The Real” host said on today’s show that she dropped the weight simply with portion control and working out.

She also added that she previously lost 50 pounds by doing a fast but then put it back on plus 20 more.

“I lost 30 pounds this season, that was me in 2017 that was 30 pounds heavier. Take your time it is no quick fixes. The mistake that I made in season 4 was that I did a fast and I lost 50 pounds really fast and I ended up gaining about 70. Now when I go out to eat I share like half a plate with Tamera over there—just take your time.”

Loni looks great and you can clearly see that she’s putting her health first and getting slimmy trimmy.

For reference here was Loni before…

and after.

Looking good, girl!

More whittled waisted Auntie Loni on the flip.