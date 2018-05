Meanwhile there’s a whole volcano erupting on the other side of that island 😩🤦🏽‍♀️ But anywho, It’s a good thing that rail didn’t break while #HazelE was holding on to it💀 #TeaTENDERS

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders_liv) on May 9, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT