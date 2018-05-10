Swipe Left: Woman Accused Of Thirstily Sending 65,000 Text Messages & Illegally Bathing In Home Of Man She Met Online

Woman Arrested After Sending 65,000 Threatening Texts To Online Date

A woman who went on one date a year ago with a man she met online just couldn’t let him go easily — so she decided to break into his home, take a bath then send him 65,000 threatening texts. Reportedly Jacqueline Ades, 31 was first found parked outside of the victim’s home back in July of 2017 and police were called. After the incident, the man accused her of repeatedly texting him, despite him saying he no longer wanted to talk to her.

Police then received a similar report in December from the same residence according to ABC, but officers were unable to locate her. Then, on April 8, the victim called a detective a third time, saying he was out of the country, but saw Ades in his home while checking his home surveillance video.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman was taking a bath, police said.

A large butcher knife was discovered on the passenger’s seat of her car, court paperwork said. She was taken into custody and charged with trespassing. Less than three weeks after she was charged, the victim called authorities to report receiving multiple threatening text messages from her, court documents said. Ades allegedly sent about 65,000 text messages to the man’s phone. The victim said that she sent about 500 text messages to him a day, court documents said. She threatened to hurt the man and said that she wanted to wear his body parts and bathe in his blood.

Sick AF!

Ades was arrested on Tuesday on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment. Good!