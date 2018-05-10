Offensive, Foul: A “Relieved” And Groveling Tristan Thompson Burst Into Tears After Khloe Birthed Baby True

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Tristan Thompson Bawls After Khloe Gives Birth

Khloe Kardashian has given a Tristan Thompson a full pardon for his thot-ful behavior while she was pregnant af. According to USMagazine, it doesn’t sound like he had to do much work to get out of the dirty dog house.

Tristan was reportedly “devastated”, yet also “relieved” that his cheating way had been exposed to the world. Almost a cowardly satisfaction that he didn’t have to come clean himself.

Anywho, a source says that Tristan broke down bawling after Khloe had birthed their baby girl.

“Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True,” the insider tells Us. “Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”

Where were all those tears when he was back-shotting that Thottasaurus Bex that we saw him with? Huh?

“Khloé has always said that everything happens for a reason, but absolutely loves Tristan. He actually told Khloé he was relieved that it had come out, and that he thinks subconsciously he wanted to get caught,” the source explains, adding that Cleveland Cavaliers star “knew there were paparazzi taking pics of him in New York City, but that didn’t stop him from taking a woman back to his hotel.”

This sound like some ol’ f-boy game if we ever heard it. “Subconsciously he wanted to get caught”, if you don’t get the f**k…