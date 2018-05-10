Here’s What Happened When Tyra Banks And Her Mother Posed As Beyonce And Tina Lawson And Here’s Why They Did It

Tyra Banks Channels Beyonce

Tyra Banks is maybe the most famous model of all time, so when she’s in front of a camera something special is bound to happen. That’s what transpired when she posed as Beyonce and had her mother pose as Momma Knowles. Twitter couldn’t wait to jump down her throat for DARING to compare herself to Beyonce, but here’s the gag: she did it for a reason.

This is such a very beautiful picture of you Tyra and your mom.happy mother's day to you Tyra and happy mother's day to your mom also have a wonderful day Tyra with your family. — Faithe frank (@FrankFaithe) May 10, 2018

While Twitter was doing all the dragging, Tyra was out here shining. This was actually for a shoot for Paper Magazine for Mother’s Day where she and her mother posed as iconic black women and their mothers. So holster those Twitter guns, boo boos. Also, hit the flip to see the other women she posed as and the tweets reacting to the AUDACITY to pose at Queen Bey.