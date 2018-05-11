Seen On The ATL Scene: Drake Kicks It With Kash Doll & Throws A Private Champagne Papi Party HERE

Look alive, look alive…

Drake Spotted In Atlanta

Drake was spotted out and about in Atlanta this week partying with OVO artists and Atlanta industry professionals.

Drizzy who’s releasing his Scorpion album this summer was first spotted Monday at rapper Preme’s album release party…

where he linked up with rapper Lil Baby…

who teased an upcoming collaboration.

The next day, Drizzy threw a private midnight bash at Atlanta’s The Gathering Spot. The Gathering Spot which operates as private invitation only networking space by day, is known for having exclusive members-only events including listening parties, tastings and premieres packed with star power.

During Drizzy’s party, Detroit rapper Kash Doll stopped by and thanked Drake for taking a chance on her during his Summer Sixteen tour.

Drake kept a low profile at the party and DJed several sets including a New Orleans bounce set that lead into his current hit “Nice For What.”

Fold up anyone…SOUND A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 9, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

Also spotted at the party was Big Krit (middle)…

and Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant.

Road Management A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 9, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

