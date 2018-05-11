Seen On The ATL Scene: Drake Kicks It With Kash Doll & Throws A Private Champagne Papi Party HERE

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Prince Williams/WireImage

Look alive, look alive…

Drake Spotted In Atlanta

Drake was spotted out and about in Atlanta this week partying with OVO artists and Atlanta industry professionals.

Drizzy who’s releasing his Scorpion album this summer was first spotted Monday at rapper Preme’s album release party…

where he linked up with rapper Lil Baby…

Prince Williams/WireImage

who teased an upcoming collaboration.

Time To Make The Streets Go Crazy !!!

A post shared by 💵YOUNG BABY 💵 (@lilbaby_1) on

The next day, Drizzy threw a private midnight bash at Atlanta’s The Gathering Spot. The Gathering Spot which operates as private invitation only networking space by day, is known for having exclusive members-only events including listening parties, tastings and premieres packed with star power.

During Drizzy’s party, Detroit rapper Kash Doll stopped by and thanked Drake for taking a chance on her during his Summer Sixteen tour.

Drake kept a low profile at the party and DJed several sets including a New Orleans bounce set that lead into his current hit “Nice For What.”

Fold up anyone…SOUND

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Also spotted at the party was Big Krit (middle)…

Pulled @bigkrit out the crib last night & we had a good ass time. #wordddd

A post shared by dutchington (@dutchington) on

and Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant.

Road Management

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

More from Drake’s Gathering Spot party on the flip.

I fell in love with the bands…she fell in love with man.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Clearing out June

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

KD no TreyFive

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

OVO x TGS

A post shared by The Gathering Spot (@thegatheringspots) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus