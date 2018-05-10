On The Party Scene: T.I., Donald Glover, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett And More Join Stevie Wonder For 68th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Stevie Wonder Tomeka Bracy Stevie Wonder is spotted arriving to The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood

JOCE / Bauer Griffin LLC

Stevie Wonder Turns Up With T.I., Childish Gambino And More

Happy Birthday wishes to Stevie Wonder, who turns 68 this Sunday. The soulful singer/songwriter celebrated his birthday with a star-studded night of music at The Peppermint Club In West Hollywood.

Donald Glover Stevie Wonder is spotted arriving to The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood

JOCE / Bauer Griffin LLC

Childish Gambino, his brother Stephen Glover, T.I., Nick Cannon, Angela Bassett, Jessie J, Kelly Rowland and Craig Robinson were just a few big names we spotted at the event. Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for the dope group performance video.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Happy Birthday, Live Performance

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus