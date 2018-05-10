On The Party Scene: T.I., Donald Glover, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett And More Join Stevie Wonder For 68th Birthday

Stevie Wonder Turns Up With T.I., Childish Gambino And More

Happy Birthday wishes to Stevie Wonder, who turns 68 this Sunday. The soulful singer/songwriter celebrated his birthday with a star-studded night of music at The Peppermint Club In West Hollywood.

Childish Gambino, his brother Stephen Glover, T.I., Nick Cannon, Angela Bassett, Jessie J, Kelly Rowland and Craig Robinson were just a few big names we spotted at the event. Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for the dope group performance video.