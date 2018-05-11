Yup, Still Thick: A Gallery Of Reasons James Harden Is Lucky As Hell To Be Euro-Stepping Ashanti’s Yams To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

Ashanti Is As Thick As Ever

If you believe the rumors then you’ll know that James Harden is allegedly letting Ashanti tickle his beard trimmings. Harden, of course, is the soon-to-be MVP of the NBA and star for the Houston Rockets who has dated Khloe Kardashian in the past. Now he’s upgraded to one of the all-time divas in the game. A woman whose thickness knows no bounds and features know no age.

When you find the beauty even through the rough patches…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Want a reminder? Here is Ashanti killing it in her best bikini and barely-there looks for the 99 and 2000. Oh, wait, 2018? Word? We can’t even tell.

Looking forward to the journey….

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

#Pinkberry…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

🍦

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Pure…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

You gotta stand for something… even when no one else does… #sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Organics…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    When the coco brown sets in…. #sayless

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    #sayless

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    #sayless 📸 @nikkolamere

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    When everything is moving in the right direction…. #sayless

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    I only sleep with people I love which is why I have insomnia…. #Sayless

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    Reflecting on the blessings… #sayless

    A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

