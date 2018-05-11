Savage Life: Freaky Fans Are Flocking To Rihanna’s Fenty Lingerie Site And Losing Their Damn Minds

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Site Has Wait Times

This is the day we’ve all been waiting for. Rihanna’s lingerie line is here. Her affordable, sexy Fenty Savage brand has dropped and people can’t wait to get their hands on the goods. One problem: there’s a wait to get on the site. Like, an hour wait at times. It’s basically like a storefront launch but a website, and the fans are losing their damn minds.

Would y’all hurry up and buy y’all lingerie and get off the site #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/57JjfwI0iz — E.C. (@ebrenae) May 11, 2018

Be patient and you’ll get the cake coverings you want, but in the meantime let’s laugh at the fans freaking the hell out.