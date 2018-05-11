Chris Bosh’s Mom Sues Him For Tossing Her From Texas Home She Allegedly Let Drug Dealers Trap Out Of

Chris Bosh Sued By Mom

Mother’s Day is going to be awkward now for the Bosh’s.

Chris Bosh’s mom is suing the the ex-NBA star for allegedly tricking her into thinking she owned her home and then evicting her years later when isht hit the fan, according to The Blast. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Freida Bosh claims that in 2005, Chris had her sign documents relating to the deed of her home in Desoto, Texas. She she thought she was signing papers related to her divorce from Chris’ father, Noel, to transfer his interest to the home to her. She was actually was signing docs that transferred the home into her son’s name solely.

Freida claims she only learned that she didn’t own the home in August 2017, when she was asked to move out by Chris’ lawyer. But why would he kick his mom out, that foul, right????

Well, allegedly, Freida was accused of allowing someone to traffic drugs out of the home AND she was stealing a disabled man’s money, forcing the man’s disability checks to pay for the rent *ALLEGEDLY*.

Freida’s criminal case is still pending and her son has yet to answer her lawsuit.