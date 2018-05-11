Where’s Derek Fisher??? Newly Engaged Gloria Govan Is Suing Ex-Hubby Matt Barnes Over THESE Alleged Big Fat LIES

Gloria Govan Sues Matt Barnes For Defamation

Gloria Govan is fed up with her ex Matt Barnes for allegedly spreading lies around the internet and she’s standing up for herself in a new lawsuit, according to The Blast.

Govan’s lawsuit was filed as part of an ongoing legal battle. Back in 2015, a man named Peter Choy sued Matt Barnes and Gloria’s brother, Lonnie Govan. He claimed the two leased a property from him in Oakland, California to open a nightclub named E One Entertainment, which is now closed. They’re seeking $546,000 in unpaid rent from 2014-2016 and further damages.

Matt alleged in his own counter suit that Gloria had embezzled money from him and her family forced his name on a lease for the club and she says that’s not true. He alleged also that Govan transferred money from his bank accounts to a private account against his knowledge. Gloria denies this also, stating they had joint accounts when they were married.

Gloria says now, Matt has harmed her reputation, claiming she misuses child support money and keeps him away from their twins on social media. Gloria says in the court document that during her marriage to Matt Barnes she worked full time, most notably as a cast member on the reality show Basketball Wives, and she contributed financially to their home so Matty is outright lying to defame her as some broke baby mama.

She is suing for unspecified damages for the embarrassment, humiliation, and harm to her reputation.

Yikes!