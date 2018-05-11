Shady Tingz: Meek Mill Says Nicki Minaj Should’ve STFU About His Court Case & Onika Claps Back With THIS

In messy “Dreams & Nightmares” news…

Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj On “The Breakfast Club”, Nicki Responds

While discussing his prison release, Meek Mill gave his honest opinion on some recent comments made by Nicki Minaj.

As previously reported Meek told Charlamange Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy about his battle with opioids and the importance of prison reform after he was sentenced to two to four years for probation violation.

He also spoke on Nicki Minaj and the judge in the case Genece Brinkley who allegedly asked him to remake Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee.” According to Meek Nicki was there when the judge made the bizarre request and he didn’t appreciate what she said in her Beats 1 interview.

“I’m scared to speak on that [judge] situation,” said Meek. “What type of lie [about “On Bended Knee] is that to make up? What kind of lie is that? Why would make that up? It is what it is. It actually is—there was someone else there that said they didn’t wanna involve themselves in it. Charlamagne: Nicki Minaj. “Yeah, she definitely was there,” said Meek. […] “I wasn’t feeling that, she shouldn’t have said nothing and we leave it at that. I don’t feel no way. She knows I wasn’t feeling that. When it comes to freedom and stuff like that, I don’t care who it is—this could be Safaree, this could be anybody—if I know something, and that man’s freedom on the line and I could say something to help the situation, it’s right or wrong, I’m gonna say it,” he said. “And if I don’t say it, I’m not gonna say nothing at all.”

If you can recall, Nicki said on “Beats 1” that the judge did “everything she asked” (whatever that means).

“I don’t wanna talk about legal things,” said Nicki. “I will say that the judge in question did everything I asked of her. So, I can’t bad-mouth her because I met her personally, and I know what she said to us. And he knows that, and I know that.”

After news broke about Meek’s comments, several of Nicki’s Barbz jumped in to defend her and dragged Meek Mill AND DJ Eny for putting words in their queen’s mouth.

They also added that Meek’s being just as “messy’ as Remy Ma.

So DJ envy gon sit his ass right there and say that Nicki told the judge that they did the right thing by putting Meek behind bars knowing she never said that. 😂 I hate people pic.twitter.com/jewpaflMIZ — 𝕯𝖆𝖜𝖓🦇 (@badbwoydawnli) May 10, 2018

Meek Mill and Remy go hand in hand. As soon as they’re both outta jail, they bring up Nicki lol Meek is a messy queen — GiGz (@DasTinasChild_) May 10, 2018

