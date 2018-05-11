Teairra Mari *ALLEGEDLY* Takes A Pipe To Boyfriend’s Car Windows Over Sloppy Toppy Leakage

Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Teairra Mari Alleged Smashed Boyfriend’s Windows Over Revenge Porn

The internet lost their collective s#!t this week when Teairra Mari‘s Instagram page was updated with a very intimate video of her giving her boyfriend some mouth love and subsequently getting drizzled with man milk.

Well, according to TMZ, Teairra wasn’t about to take the revenge porn on her knees. Akbar Abdul-Ahad says he was working out at the gym when the security guard at his apartment building called saying his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was being destroyed. When he ran out to see what was going on, he found a livid Teairra in all her splendor.

It’s said that Teairra was brandishing the leg from a bar stool and was going full Barry Bonds on Akbar’s passenger window and windshield. Oh yeah, she was also said to be accompanied by Love & Hip-Hop star Milan Christopher who ran off once they were confronted.

No police report was filed. Akbar admits to being the man in the leaked video, but contends he had nothing to do with releasing it.