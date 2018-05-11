What In The Hashbrown Hell?! Cop Recorded Choke-Slamming Man At North Carolina Waffle House After Prom

Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images

Cop Choke Slams Teen At North Carolina Waffle House

As some of you are aware, we are based in Atlanta, GA. Waffle House is staple in this city and yet recently they have been one of the most dangerous places for Black folks.

This Saturday, a North Carolina Waffle House was the scene of yet another ugly police brutality incident. A video of Anthony Wall being choked slammed by a clearly overzealous police officer has gone viral and is causing big controversy for the polarizing breakfast diner.

22-year-old Wall had accompanied his 16-year-old sister to prom earlier in the night and stopped by the Heezy for a bite. According to Channel3000, Wall got into a very heated argument with employees who then called police.

Police and state bureau are investigating the incident but refused to identify the offending officer.

