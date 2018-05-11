“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” Exclusive: Mama Jones Betrays Jim Jones & Chrissy In Season Finale [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Season Finale Of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” Airs Friday Night On We TV
Chrissy has had enough of Mama Jones’ attempts to undermine her relationship with her son, rapper Jim Jones, in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.”
In it, Chrissy is left feeling betrayed and shaken after Mama Jones spills the beans to another housemate about a major relationship secret between her and Jim.
The revelation is apparently too much for an exasperated Chrissy, who tells Jim they’ll be packing up and leaving then and there.
Peep the episode description:
The families make their final decisions, but not all survive. Mama Jones exposes a shocking family secret. Amber and Brandi nearly come to blows in one last showdown! Jenn makes an unexpected decision regarding her sisters, Renee is crushed.