“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” Exclusive: Mama Jones Betrays Jim Jones & Chrissy In Season Finale [VIDEO]

Season Finale Of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” Airs Friday Night On We TV

Chrissy has had enough of Mama Jones’ attempts to undermine her relationship with her son, rapper Jim Jones, in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.”

In it, Chrissy is left feeling betrayed and shaken after Mama Jones spills the beans to another housemate about a major relationship secret between her and Jim.

The revelation is apparently too much for an exasperated Chrissy, who tells Jim they’ll be packing up and leaving then and there.

Peep the episode description: