#BlackMenGraduate: Meet The Hottest Grad Zaddies In The Game (Spring ’18 Edition)
Tag A Black Man Tuesday PWI: Georgia State University @zetamualphas – “But MOST of all, we graduate.” — We would like to congratulate Fall 15 initiate, Bro. Robert E. Chambers III, who will be graduating this week from @GeorgiaStateUniversity with a degree in computer information systems. After graduation, Bro. Chambers’ plans to work in the IT field with the @cityofatlantaga’s Department of Watershed Management. Thank you for your hard work brother. Continue to hold high the name! 🤙🏿🎓 #MostofAllWeGraduate #AlphaPhiAlpha #ZetaMuAlphas #GeorgiaStateUniversity #blackincollege #blackatapwi #pwi #hbcu #pwiproblems #hbcuvspwi #mypwi #blackstudentunion #bsu #nphc #alphas #blackboyjoy #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #unapologetic #melanin #co18 #graduation #blackgrad #blackmengraduate
Hottest Grad Zaddies
We celebrated the baddest grad snacks of Spring ’18 so it’s only right that we showcase the hottest (soon-to-be gainfully employed) grad ZADDIES to scroll through, thirst over and possibly even send job leads to for the ’99 and 2018.
Peep the hottest grad zaddies in the game on the flip.
Tag A Black Man Tuesday PWI: Georgia State University @zetamualphas – “But MOST of all, we graduate.” — We would like to congratulate Fall 15 initiate, Bro. Robert E. Chambers III, who will be graduating this week from @GeorgiaStateUniversity with a degree in computer information systems. After graduation, Bro. Chambers’ plans to work in the IT field with the @cityofatlantaga’s Department of Watershed Management. Thank you for your hard work brother. Continue to hold high the name! 🤙🏿🎓 #MostofAllWeGraduate #AlphaPhiAlpha #ZetaMuAlphas #GeorgiaStateUniversity #blackincollege #blackatapwi #pwi #hbcu #pwiproblems #hbcuvspwi #mypwi #blackstudentunion #bsu #nphc #alphas #blackboyjoy #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #unapologetic #melanin #co18 #graduation #blackgrad #blackmengraduate
Thank You to all of the friends and relationships I’ve made in the past 4 years in a city not far from my own. These relationships will last me a lifetime & more ✊🏾❤️‼️ Thank You Georgia State University for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime by allowing me to not only finish my collegiate career with a Degree 👨🏾🎓📚 but as a champion as well 🏀💍🤙🏾‼️ #GradSzn #GSU18 📸: @daddy_nupe / @ej_welch
With classes beginning tomorrow, we would like to take a second and congratulate our former MGC President, Christopher Walter on graduating from UMSL this past semester! He received his Bachelors of Business Administration, Management and accepted a full time offer with Johnson & Johnson! #ΑΦΑ #MGC #DivineNine #BlackMenGraduate #AlphaEta #AHForever #MGCGraduates #UMSL
Continue Slideshow
I hope corporate America is ready for you Brother! @d_holmes31 @coreywphotos_ _______________________________________ #FsuGrad #rovetta #melanin #Epps #blackscholar #blackexcellence #blackgrads #blackboyjoy #educatedblackman #educatedandblack #educatedking #graduation #grad18 #fsu18 #famu18 #tcc #gradphotos #hbcu #tallahassee #miami #travelphotographer #graduation #gradphotographer #blackmengraduate #Accounting #SBI #Famugrad
Beyond talent lie all all the usual words: discipline, love, luck — but, most of all, endurance. @_officialac 👌🏽♦️ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #hbcugradstaff: @happyfeetjones #hbcu #hbcugrad #hbcugraduate #hbcumen #hbcugreeks #KappaAlphaPsi #KAPsi #ΚΑΨ #ΦΝΠ #1911 #FloridaMemorialUniversity #FMU #BlackGraduates #BlackMenGraduate