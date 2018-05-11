SMH: Thot Mother Dragged For Using The Strength Of Thanos To Berate Thirsty Son Over Juice

Clip Of Mom Cursing Son Shakes Up Twitter

Yikes! The clip of a mother flipping out on her son over a glass of juice is tearing the internet apart. Folks don’t know whether to call CPS or meme the aggressive mother. The apparently impatient mother used all of the curse words in her memory bank to berate the young boy.

Do you think she went too far?

These Instagram hoes is horrible mothers 😂😂😂😂 like damn let your son get some juice pic.twitter.com/PTnVB4bjoM — Band Up (@BandUpFlee) May 10, 2018

Twitter went HAM on the mother in the video. SMH, it’s brutal, peep after the flip.