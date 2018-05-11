It Ain’t Ralph Tho! Launch Of $500 Yeezy Bike Shorts And Leggings Canceled After 45 Mins… Due To Low Demand?

It ain’t easy being Yeezy right now… The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that sales for Kanye’s Yeezy collaboration with Australian sportswear brand 2XU were pretty much a bust after no one showed up for the launch Saturday.

On Saturday at 9am-sharp, West’s latest collaboration with Australian sportswear brand 2XU went on sale.

Fanfare and mass hysteria were forecast.

2XU arranged a one-hour instore ballot followed by an online sale of the “extremely limited stock”.

Staff were on hand early to prep the Oxford Street store with the $550 neoprene leggings, being sold as “Scuba tights”, and the $500 bike shorts.

The brand waited for about 45-minutes before shutting the whole thing down with a representative telling Fairfax Media: “There’s been a change of direction from head office and unfortunately the event has been canceled.”