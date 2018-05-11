Ain’t That Ralph Tho! Launch Of $500 Yeezy Bike Shorts And Leggings Canceled After 45 Mins… Due To Low Demand?
Australian Launch Of Yeezy Sportswear Is A Bust
It ain’t easy being Yeezy right now… The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that sales for Kanye’s Yeezy collaboration with Australian sportswear brand 2XU were pretty much a bust after no one showed up for the launch Saturday.
On Saturday at 9am-sharp, West’s latest collaboration with Australian sportswear brand 2XU went on sale.
Fanfare and mass hysteria were forecast.
2XU arranged a one-hour instore ballot followed by an online sale of the “extremely limited stock”.
Staff were on hand early to prep the Oxford Street store with the $550 neoprene leggings, being sold as “Scuba tights”, and the $500 bike shorts.
The brand waited for about 45-minutes before shutting the whole thing down with a representative telling Fairfax Media: “There’s been a change of direction from head office and unfortunately the event has been canceled.”
Damn Ye…
On Saturday evening, the tights and shorts were still in abundance on the brand’s online store despite media being told ahead of the launch: “Fans will have to be quick, with a strictly limited number of pieces from the collection available to the public.”
The hashtag “#YEEZYx2XU” had only been used 10 times on Instagram.
Sources on Saturday said West’s recent social media exploits, where he has publicly supported US President Donald Trump, negatively impacted the release of the highly anticipated Yeezy x 2XU Season 6 collection.
Do you think Kanye’s Konfederacy is to blame?
Maybe people just don’t have $500 to blow on bike shorts?