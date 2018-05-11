James Gunn Answers Fans’ Most Frequently Asked Questions About ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

James Gunn Answers Fan Questions About Guardians Of The Galaxy

*SPOILER ALERT* If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War or either Guardians Of The Galaxy films, and have somehow avoided seeing any spoilers thus far, turn back now.

James Gunn, the brains behind the lovable Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, took to Twitter this week to gift fans with some answers to our frequently asked questions. Marvel as a whole is known for their easter eggs sprinkled throughout every film, and the same is true for the Guardians films. Gunn drops some unexpected information, including the fact that there’s apparently two huge Easter eggs from both volume 1 and 2 of the films that NOBODY has figured out, even years later.

If you want to know how the crew listens to their Zune without any batteries, how they learned to understand Groot in the second film, and what kind of Easter eggs we can expect in the future, take a look at James Gunn’s wisdom below:

Guardians Incredibly Frequently Asked Questions –

-Kraglin's fin at the end of Vol 2 is a different fin than Yondu's.

-Yes, I pick all the songs for the movies.

-The Guardians can travel light years in space, OF COURSE they can figure out how to power a Walkman/Zune w/o batteries — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 9, 2018

-And also how to repair a broken cassette tape or player. 😐

-The Guardians each have a translator implanted so that they can both understand AND be understood by others.

-Young Groot does not have the memories of the Groot from the first movie. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 9, 2018

-The big Easter Egg has not been found (not in either Vol. 1 or Vol. 2)

-No, I am not making up the Easter Egg.

-There are actually a ton of unfound Easter Eggs in Vol. 2.

-Kraglin is off doing something important during Infinity War. He will return. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 9, 2018

-Adam Warlock will NOT be in Avengers 4 (and I've never said he will be in Vol. 3).

-GotG Vol. 3 will be set AFTER Avengers 4.

-No, I will not give any hints on the Easter Eggs.

-Yes, all of the Guardians now understand Groot, as in IW. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 9, 2018

Gunn has been known to divulge some exclusive information through his Twitter in the past, especially when it comes to Groot. Just a few days prior to this latest session of answering FAQs, the Guardians writer revealed that *seriously, SPOILER ALERT* Groot’s last words in Infinity War, before he crumbled into ash, was him calling Rocket, “dad.” Heartbreaking.