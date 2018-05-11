F*** The Police, Seriously, F*** ‘Em: Alpharetta Cop Seen Cursing Violently At 65-Year-Old Black Woman [Video]

Image via Getty

Alpharetta Cop Suspended For Aggression Toward Elderly Black Motorist

F**k the police. Straight like that.

According to the AJC, a douchebag cop in Alpharetta, Georgia (A suburb of Atlanta), James Legg, has been suspended for his conduct during a traffic stop-turned-arrest.

Legg was seen cursing and yelling threateningly at 65-year-old Rose Campbell.

“Hey, you’re not in charge. Shut the f*** up and get out of the car,” Legg yelled at Campbell.

Ms. Campbell was pulled over for not maintaining her lane and refused to sign the traffic ticket given to her. When asked to step out of the car on the busy freeway, she refused again.

“I didn’t expect that in America,” Campbell told the station. “I didn’t expect that in Atlanta. I didn’t expect that especially in Alpharetta.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Atlanta, Alpharetta is the bougie side of town where most of the residents are affulent…and white.

Dash cam footage of the unnecessary arrest has been released.

