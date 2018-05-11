Real Ones: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Were Teenage Moms

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Who Were Teenage Moms

Mother’s Day is coming up and it’s time to celebrate that special lady in our lives. You know, so often, teenage moms are treated like their lives are over and everything is doomed. But that’s not the case. This is here to let you know that, yes, it may seem tough but you can still achieve all of your dreams.

Let this be a Mother’s Day pick-me-up for anyone out there who needs it.

Take a look at some celebrities who were moms when they were teenagers…

Solange – Remember her posting with her baby bump in the “Soldier”? Yep she was a teen.

Sofia Vergara – She had her son at the age of 19.

Whoopi Goldberg – She was married as a teenager and had her daughter.

Aretha Franklin – She had her first child at age 12 and another at 14!

Fantasia – She became pregnant at the age of 16

    Toya Wright – She gave birth to Reginae when she was in high school as well.

    Roseanne – Yes Roseanne was a teenager, too.

    Savannah James – She became pregnant her senior year in high school but things have seemed to work out fine.

