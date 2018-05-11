Mama Ain’t Raise No Hoe: YG, Anthony Anderson, And More Celebrities Read Texts from Their Moms [Video]

Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms On Kimmel

Since Mother’s Day is right around the corner, the people over at Jimmy Kimmel Live! found the perfect way to celebrate. They got celebrities to read real texts from their moms, and as all of us who receive text messages from out mothers know–the result is absolutely hilarious.

Celebs including YG (with a special appearance from his mom), Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, and more revealed the unexpected conversations they have with their mamas via text. These moms are asking their kids for $100K, predicting Oscar wins, and sometimes sending random thoughts at 3:30AM.

Peep the video below for all of the funny mom interactions. This is your reminder to go buy your mother something nice before Sunday–don’t be stingy!