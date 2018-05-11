She’s Different: Meet Androgynous Baddie Jazzelle Zanaughtti Who’s Been Drenching Savage X Fenty Drawls Everywhere

Meet Jazzelle Zanaughtti

Folks are asking “who’s that girl?” after photos from Rihanna’s lingerie line dropped with varying bad bishes. Detroit-born model Jazzelle Zanaughtti and her unique aura stand out like a big toe with acrylic. The mixed-race stunner told ID she caught her big break when a famous fashion photographer noticed her unique approach to modeling on instagram.

Now she’s making history in campaigns for lines like Savage X Fenty, and she’s looking sexy doing it.

