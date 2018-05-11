Black Girl Magic: Lupita Nyong’o CANNES Do No Wrong

Lupita Nyong'o spotted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France.

Lupita Nyong’o Keeps Killin’ The Game At Cannes

While the mainstream media celebrates irrelevant isht like Kendall Jenner in a bathing suit and Bella Hadid making out with the Weeknd again, we’re here to remind you what’s really important. Lupita Nyong’o has had her foot on Hollywood’s neck since ’12 Years A Slave’ and she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong'o shooting on a yacht at Eden Roc Hotel

The Kenyan stunner is currently at the Cannes Film Festival promoting multiple projects. We dug up some gems from a photocall she did on Thursday along with the likes of Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Jessica Chastain and we think you’ll appreciate them, as well as red carpet shots of the master thespian on the red carpet in all white for the “Sorry Angel” premiere.

71st Cannes Film Festival - celebrities attend the premiere of 'Sorry Angel'.

Lupita Nyong'o spotted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France.

Even in shades she’s a stunner

71st Cannes Film Festival - celebrities attend the premiere of 'Sorry Angel'.

Je t’aime @gregwilliamsphotography! #Cannes2018 ✨

Get on board. #355Movie #电影355 #CannesYouHandleUs

Top secret no more. Mission accepted! #355Movie #电影355 #CannesYouHandleUs

#whenincannesyoucan

    We be back. #CannesYouHandleUs @lupitanyongo @dilokritbarose @rscapellan #355Movie

    She’s back. @lupitanyongo #CannesYouHandleUs #355Movie

    #afro #pony for @lupitanyongo #CannesYouHandleUs

