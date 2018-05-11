Black Girl Magic: Lupita Nyong’o CANNES Do No Wrong

Lupita Nyong’o Keeps Killin’ The Game At Cannes

While the mainstream media celebrates irrelevant isht like Kendall Jenner in a bathing suit and Bella Hadid making out with the Weeknd again, we’re here to remind you what’s really important. Lupita Nyong’o has had her foot on Hollywood’s neck since ’12 Years A Slave’ and she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Kenyan stunner is currently at the Cannes Film Festival promoting multiple projects. We dug up some gems from a photocall she did on Thursday along with the likes of Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Jessica Chastain and we think you’ll appreciate them, as well as red carpet shots of the master thespian on the red carpet in all white for the “Sorry Angel” premiere.