In White Folks News: Bill Clinton Defends John McCain Against White House Staffer Who Mocked His Diminishing Health

Bill Clinton Speaks On Why He Gives His Support To John McCain

News broke earlier today that a White House official reportedly mocked John McCain and his health, saying his opinion “doesn’t matter” because “he’s dying anyway.”

TMZ caught Bill Clinton leaving The Pierre hotel in New York City on Friday, and asked him about the stark comments made toward the Arizona Senator.

Clinton completely defended McCain, throwing shots at the White House staffer who dismissed the Senator as a guy who’s close to death. When the TMZ photographer asked about the comment, it’s clear that Bill is making a point of stopping to talk about a matter that’s important to him.

The former president calls McCain a “remarkable patriot.” He also adds that he couldn’t have ended the Vietnam war if it were not for the famous prisoner of war. Watch the video below to hear all of Clinton’s praise for the Senator following those insane comments that his opinion is invalid because “he’s dying anyway.”