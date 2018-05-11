SMH: Kamaiyah Arrested At Airport In Connecticut After Refusing To Remove Headgear

Kamaiyah Arrested At Airport In Connecticut

Oakland native Kamaiyah has gone to jail after refusing to remove her headgear for TSA.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper was traveling from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut when alarms went off on her. The TSA reportedly asked her to remove her headgear to be further inspected, but Kamaiyah refused. TMZ says that she “flew into a tirade,” leading to her to being arrested and escorted out of the airport. The Oakland rapper posted her $5,000 bail and is facing charges for interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace.

As pointed out in other reports, TSA’s policies outline the following: “persons wearing head coverings, loose fitting or bulky garments may undergo additional security screening, which may include a pat-down. A pat-down will be conducted by a TSA officer of the same gender. If an alarm cannot be resolved through a pat-down, you may be asked to remove the head covering in a private screening area.”

Kamaiyah’s issue could be related to a larger issue of airport security constantly patting down and searching black women’s hair even after proclaiming they would stop in 2015, but she has yet to make a public statement about the incident.