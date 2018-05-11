Have A Seat, Heathen: Tamera Mowry-Housley Sanctifies Messy Miserable Hating On Her Hubby Adam

Tamera Claps At Hater

Do not come for Adam! Or Tamera Mowry-Housley will put you in you unholy place. A messy commenter got on The Real Daytime host’s skin by commenting under a clip on their official IG page. Poor thang probably didn’t know Tamara was watching, and got uppercutted with marital bliss.

Bloop!

I pray one day you get the LOVE of your life one day. Why you mad tho boo?

Damn, the woman has a whole life and family with the man. She can’t mention him??? Folks make think their love is corny but they are cashing in together and separately. The Housley’s just premiere their own home makeover show this week.

Clearly, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.