Well, Damn: Mama Tina Says She Sent Solange To Counseling To Deal With Beyoncé’s Stardom [Video]

Image via George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty

Tina Knowles Took Beyoncé And Solange To Counseling As Children

Tina Lawson knew from way back that Beyoncé was going to be one of the biggest stars in the world and definitely the biggest star in their household.

The sisters’ mother spoke to Maria Shriver recently about parenting with respect to the psychological effects that popularity and fame could have on Beyoncé and Solange’s relationship.

Really interesting stuff that we can’t say we’ve ever heard before. Peep the video courtesy of TMZ.