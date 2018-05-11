A New Prince Album Coming To Tidal In 2019, And Jay Z Is Helping With Song Selection

Another New Prince Album Is Coming Out

There’s another new Prince album in the works.

The Prince Estate and Tidal announced today that the streaming service is set to exclusively debut an album of previously unreleased music by the late legend. According to the announcement, the album is going to contain “previously unreleased music sourced from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings.”

The album is expected to be released in 2019, and will stream exclusively on Tidal for 14 days, with it being available for download one week following its debut. This specific release will be separate from another album containing previously unreleased material that’s coming in September, which estate adviser Troy Carter told Variety will be released on Warner Bros. Records.

The announcement from the streaming service states that the upcoming release “marks a continuation of Prince’s 2015 partnership with Tidal.” It continues, “this concludes the previously unresolved legal matters between The Prince Estate and Tidal,” which had been ongoing in the wake of the confused state of the artist’s business affairs following his unexpected death in April 2016.

The Estate is working with Tidal owner Jay-Z on the song selection for the album. Jay-Z said in the statement: “Our only goal is to share Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted. After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose Tidal as his partner for ‘HITnRUN Phase One’ and ‘HITnRUN Phase Two,’ and we will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection.”

The music mogul continued on saying, “I’m very pleased this is resolved, and we get to honor the relationship between Prince and Tidal with this album. We look forward to fans hearing the new music and experiencing the genius of Prince.”